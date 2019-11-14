Sobotka (knee) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Sobotka will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks due to a knee injury, so this move was expected. The 32-year-old pivot's absence will test the Sabres' depth up front, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled 16 points in 85 games over the past two campaigns.