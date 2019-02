Sobotka (undisclosed) didn't play in the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Flyers due to an undisclosed injury, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic reports.

The team said he would be evaluated and it would release information either Tuesday night or after Wednesday's morning skate. Sobotka has struggled to contribute offensively this season with 11 points in 59 games and a brutal minus-14 rating. Tage Thompson and Danny O'Regan both were healthy scratches in this game, so one of them figure to slot in if Sobotka can't play Friday versus the Penguins.