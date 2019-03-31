Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Not in lineup
Sobotka (upper body) will not appear in Sunday's tilt against Columbus.
The veteran forward has just 13 points and a minus-20 rating across 69 games in what's been a horrible 2018-19 season. Sobotka's fantasy value is virtually nonexistent down the stretch.
