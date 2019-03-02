Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Out against Maple Leafs
Sobotka (upper body) is out against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Lance Lysowski of TBN Sports reports.
Sobotka wasn't able to play Friday, so it's not surprising he's unable to go Saturday as well. Of course, since the Sabres played without the center just a day ago, they don't have to worry about figuring out their lineup without him. Buffalo next plays Monday at home against the Oilers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...