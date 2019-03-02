Sobotka (upper body) is out against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Lance Lysowski of TBN Sports reports.

Sobotka wasn't able to play Friday, so it's not surprising he's unable to go Saturday as well. Of course, since the Sabres played without the center just a day ago, they don't have to worry about figuring out their lineup without him. Buffalo next plays Monday at home against the Oilers.