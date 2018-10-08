Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Out Monday
Sobotka (upper body) will not dress for Monday's game against Vegas, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports
This will be the second contest Sobotka misses, as the winger is still recovering from an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old is coming off a 31-point campaign a season ago that saw him play in all but one game. He remains day-to-day, though a second consecutive absence is a little worrisome.
