Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Out with upper-body issue
Sobotka reportedly tweaked an upper-body injury and won't be available against the Islanders on Saturday, according to Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.
The Sabres play again Sunday, so it shouldn't be long before Sobotka gets checked out further. Consider him day-to-day for now.
