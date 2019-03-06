Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Progressing towards a return
Sobotka (upper body) looked good in practice, but a decision on his return won't be made until Thursday.
Sobotka has missed the past three contests with an upper body injury. He had just a single point in his prior 15 games, and has only 11 points in 60 games on the campaign. His absence will only affect the deepest of leagues.
