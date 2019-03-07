Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Ready to play
Sobotka (upper body) will be active for Thursday's game against the Blackhawks, per Sabres coach Phil Housley.
Sobotka will get back in the swing of things after a three-game injury layoff, though his upside is capped as a bottom-six contributor for a team with its odds of making the playoffs reduced to a fractional value. The Czech center has compiled four goals and seven assists to go with a minus-14 rating through 60 games this season; perhaps not a satisfactory level of production for a guy making $3.5 million AAV on a three-year deal.
