Sobotka (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Coyotes, NHL.com's Alan Robinson reports.

Sobotka will take on a bottom-six role Saturday, skating with Tage Thompson and Patrik Berglund on the Sabres' third line. The 31-year-old forward notched 11 goals and 31 points in 81 appearances with the Blues last campaign.