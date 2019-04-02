Sobotka (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Nashville on Tuesday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Sobotka struggled this season, as he managed just five goals and eight helpers in 69 games. The natural center even found himself relegated to a healthy scratch periodically due to his lack of offensive contributions. It wouldn't come as a shock to see the Sabres try to move the 31-year-old in the offseason given his $3.5 million cap hit and perhaps a change in scenery can help him rediscover his scoring touch.