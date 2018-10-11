Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Remains sidelined
Sobotka (upper body) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Colorado.
Sobotka will miss a third consecutive game Thursday, and the Sabres have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return. The 31-year-old forward's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Coyotes.
