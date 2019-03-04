Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Returns to practice
Sobotka (upper body) took part in Monday's practice, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio reports.
Sobotka's availability in the morning session bodes well for his chances of suiting up for Monday's game against the Oilers. Check back prior to puck drop for confirmation on the bottom-six center's status.
