Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Scores in return, but team loses
Sobotka scored his fifth goal of the season in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to Chicago.
Sobotka had missed Buffalo's previous three contests dealing with an upper-body injury, but the 31-year-old wasted little time making an impact in his return, scoring the first of three second-period goals put home by the Sabres in this one. Unfortunately, the road team would succumb in a shootout. In 61 games this season, the fourth-line center has posted 12 points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...