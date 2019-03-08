Sobotka scored his fifth goal of the season in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to Chicago.

Sobotka had missed Buffalo's previous three contests dealing with an upper-body injury, but the 31-year-old wasted little time making an impact in his return, scoring the first of three second-period goals put home by the Sabres in this one. Unfortunately, the road team would succumb in a shootout. In 61 games this season, the fourth-line center has posted 12 points.