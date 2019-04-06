Sobotka (upper body) isn't in Detroit for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Red Wings, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Sobotka's 2018-19 campaign mercifully comes to a close with the Czech pivot collecting five goals and eight assists to go with a minus-20 rating through 69 games. Formerly with the Blues, Sobotka didn't exactly pan out well in his new digs, and it'll be interesting to see whether his current team has any interest in packing him in a potential trade during the free-agency signing period. He'll be an unrestricted free agent after the 2019-20 campaign.