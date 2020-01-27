Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Set to miss remainder of season
Sobotka (knee) is expected to miss the rest of the 2019-20 campaign, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Sobotka was previously ruled out indefinitely but this latest news sets a clearer timeline for the center's recovery. In 16 contests prior to getting hurt, the 32-year-old notched one goal, two assists and 23 shots while averaging 14:16 of ice time. With his contract expiring at the end of the year, it's possible Sobotka has played his last game as a member of the Sabres.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.