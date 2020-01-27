Sobotka (knee) is expected to miss the rest of the 2019-20 campaign, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Sobotka was previously ruled out indefinitely but this latest news sets a clearer timeline for the center's recovery. In 16 contests prior to getting hurt, the 32-year-old notched one goal, two assists and 23 shots while averaging 14:16 of ice time. With his contract expiring at the end of the year, it's possible Sobotka has played his last game as a member of the Sabres.