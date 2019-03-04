Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Slated to miss Monday's matchup
Sobotka (upper body) didn't participate in line rushes at Monday's game-day skate and is expected to miss the clash with Edmonton, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Sobotka will miss his third game due to his upper-body issue. The center has managed just one point in his previous 15 outings, while averaging 12:56 of ice time. Last season with the Blues, the Czech notched 31 points, but will likely struggle to put up 20 this season due to several extended slumps.
