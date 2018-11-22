Sobotka picked up an assist in Wednesday's victory over the Flyers.

Sobotka had gone pointless in the previous five games, so it's encouraging to see him back on the scoresheet. In 19 games, he only has five points to his name, which is a considerable drop in production than the 31 points he posted last year in St. Louis. A part of the Ryan O'Reilly trade, Sobotka has helped give the Sabres depth, and play a key role in their penalty kill, however his offensive production has taken a hit.