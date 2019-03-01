Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Status quo
Sobotka (upper body) was re-evaluated Friday morning, but he's still deemed day-to-day ahead of the evening's game against the Penguins, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
It appears that Sobotka will miss his fourth game of the 2018-19 campaign. Even when healthy, his playing time has been fleeting, so consider looking elsewhere for a fantasy center. There's not much to like about his output of 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and minus-14 rating through 60 games as a first-year Sabre.
