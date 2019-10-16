Sobotka has received words of praise from new coach Ralph Krueger and will remain on Jeff Skinner's line until further notice. "Sobotka just doesn't get the credit he deserves here," said Krueger. "He's allowing (Marcus) Johansson and Skinner some freedom to take some risks here and there. He's an unbelievable physical presence on that line, and we're so pleased he was rewarded with something offensively today. I'm sure that will give him confidence for the future."

Sobotka picked up his first point of the season while skating on that line during Monday's win over the Stars. While it's nice the veteran has secured a spot on Buffalo's No. 2 line, remember he's primarily a checker that almost never sees time on the power play. Sobotka has been in the league since 2007 and has only put up a 30-point season twice.