Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Surprises with two-goal night
Sobotka scored twice in a 6-5 overtime win against the Canadiens.
The Czech winger scored the first two Sabres goals Thursday night but before getting too excited, understand they were just his second and third goals of the season. Sobotka, 31, has struggled to find the scoresheet this year, managing points in just three of 12 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...