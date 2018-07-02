Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Traded to Sabres
Sobotka has been traded to Buffalo, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports
Sobotka was part of the deal that package needed to pry Ryan O'Reilly out of Buffalo. The Czech center finished the 2017-18 season with 11 goals, 31 points, and a minus-6 rating in 81 games after his return from a hiatus in the KHL. Sobotka is expected to slot in as a bottom-six forward with the Sabres, presumably anchoring the fourth line for his new squad. If the soon-to-be 31-year-old can garner power-play time, he might have some fantasy value in deeper formats, but his relevance in standard formats certainly takes a hit now that he's on a rebuilding team.
