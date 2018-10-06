Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Will not play Saturday
Sobotka (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's home game versus the Rangers.
Sobotka made his debut with the Sabres for Opening Night on Thursday, picking up two hits and four PIM over 18:42 of ice time. As noted in this latest report, the Czech forward will give way to another newcomer, Remi Elie, in the upcoming contest.
