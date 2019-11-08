Sobotka suffered an apparent knee injury in Friday's matchup with the Lightning and will not return to the game.

Sobotka was hit low by Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov and was unable to put a lot of weight on his leg coming off the ice. With a back-to-back versus the Lightning on tap, the Czech should be considered doubtful at best to suit up Saturday. If the winger does miss time, Conor Sheary will be a candidate for a second-line promotion and Evan Rodrigues would likely rejoin the lineup.