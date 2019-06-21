Sobotka's (upper body) contract won't be bought out according to general manager Jason Botterill, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Sobotka had a disappointing first season in Buffalo, as injuries limited him to just 69 appearances. When healthy, the 31-year-old failed to produce, as he tallied a meager five goals and eight helpers. Instead, the Sabres will hope the natural center can step up his game and earn the $3.5 million he is set to make this season.