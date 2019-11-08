Play

Sobotka (knee) won't play Saturday against Tampa Bay, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Sobotka was spotted wearing a walking boot following Friday's loss to the Lightning, so he could be in for an extended absence. The 32-year-old forward will undergo further evaluation once the Sabres return to the States on Monday, so more information regarding his status going forward should be made available then.

