Sabres' Wayne Simmonds: Acquired by Buffalo
The Sabres acquired Simmonds from New Jersey for a 2021 conditional fifth-round pick, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
For the second straight season, Simmonds is on the move at the trade deadline. The 31-year-old winger has produced 24 points and 128 hits through 61 games this season, and he'll add a valuable veteran presence in the Sabres' locker room. The Sabres have an uphill battle to make the playoffs, but this is a low-risk move, as the Devils are retaining 50 percent of Simmonds' $5 million contract and cap hit.
