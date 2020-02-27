Sabres' Wayne Simmonds: Ready for Sabres debut

Simmonds will start on Buffalo's second line during Wednesday's game against Colorado.

After being acquired at the trade deadline, Simmonds will immediately slot into the top six. He'll play on a line with Jeff Skinner and Marcus Johansson. The Sabres have lacked secondary scoring all season, and while Simmonds' eight goals and 24 points don't scream top six forward, a change of scenery could be what he needs to get going. The days of 30-goal seasons are long behind him, but his leadership could help his linemates become more productive.