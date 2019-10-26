Sabres' Will Borgen: Bounces back to minors
The Sabres assigned Borgen to AHL Rochester on Saturday.
Borgen was just lifted to the big club Friday to serve as the seventh defenseman since Marco Scandella (lower body) couldn't go, but the Sabres don't have another game until Monday against the Coyotes. Borgen will bump back to minors for the time being, and he could be called back up if Scandella isn't ready by Monday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.