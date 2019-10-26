The Sabres assigned Borgen to AHL Rochester on Saturday.

Borgen was just lifted to the big club Friday to serve as the seventh defenseman since Marco Scandella (lower body) couldn't go, but the Sabres don't have another game until Monday against the Coyotes. Borgen will bump back to minors for the time being, and he could be called back up if Scandella isn't ready by Monday.

