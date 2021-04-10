Borgen (forearm) could return as early as next April 17 against the Penguins, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Borgen has been ruled out for the next three games as Buffalo wraps up a road trip. The 24-year-old has already missed the last 26 games after undergoing surgery on his arm. He'll be searching for his first NHL point when he returns.
More News
-
Sabres' Will Borgen: Not traveling for Tuesday's game•
-
Sabres' Will Borgen: Shifts to injured reserve•
-
Sabres' Will Borgen: Undergoes surgery, out 6-8 weeks•
-
Sabres' Will Borgen: Sitting out Monday•
-
Sabres' Will Borgen: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Sabres' Will Borgen: Back on active roster•