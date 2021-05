Borgen (undisclosed) won't play Thursday against the Penguins, but he should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with Pittsburgh, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

With Borgen dealing with a minor injury, Colin Miller is on track to slot into a bottom-pairing role for Thursday's contest. Confirmation on Borgen's status for Saturday's rematch with the Penguins should surface prior to puck drop.