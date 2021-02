Head coach Ralph Krueger said Sunday that Borgen has an upper-body injury and is day-to-day, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Borgen will be re-evaluated Monday. The 24-year-old has played in the last four games for the Sabres, registering 12 hits and no points. A quick return to action would be ideal, as Jake McCabe (leg) is likely facing an extended absence.