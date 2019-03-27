Sabres' Will Borgen: Fast-paced day
Borgen, expected to be a healthy scratch after being called up from Rochester earlier in the day, was inserted into the lineup and made his NHL debut during Tuesday's loss to the Senators.
A five-hour car ride was also part of the deal so the team could get the No. 92 overall pick (2015) from the to Ottawa, so we surmise he'll sleep well Tuesday night. Borgen's debut will surely be memorable for him, but as far as the game on the ice went, this one was far from exciting for the Buffalo faithful, as the Sabres lost yet another road game, this time 4-0 to a lowly team. Borgen skated 14:54 to an even plus/minus with no points. He projects as a defensive-oriented blueliner, though the Sabres have high hopes he'll be part of the regular mix at some point not too far off.
