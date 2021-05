Borgen (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's season finale against the Penguins, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Borgen finishes the season having played just 10 games, and he's yet to record a point through 14 career NHL appearances. The 2015 fourth-round pick will hope to earn a more consistent role in the NHL next season, though Borgen hasn't done much to show he deserves one.