Sabres' Will Borgen: Headed for minors
Borgen was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Tuesday.
With the Sabres off for a few days, the organization opted to move Borgen to the minors and get him into a game with the Americans on Wednesday. The blueliner will likely be recalled ahead of Friday's matchup with Washington, though the impending return of Brandon Montour (hand) will no doubt impact that decision.
