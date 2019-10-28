Sabres' Will Borgen: Jumps back to NHL
Borgen was recalled from AHL Rochester on Sunday.
Borgen has bounced back and forth between the AHL and NHL levels this season as the Sabres have a myriad of injuries on the blue line right now. The 6-foot-3 defenseman will likely serve as an extra body until some of the NHL regulars get healthy.
