Borgen was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Wednesday.

Buffalo's fourth-round (92nd overall) draft pick from 2015 posted a minus-5 rating over his first four games in the NHL. He most certainly won't be defined by the struggles of the small sample, and what weighs much more heavily in terms of his potential is that he earned NCAA/NCHC best defenseman honors for the 2017-18 campaign with St. Cloud State University. He should become an NHL goalie's best friend if all goes well in his development, but it remains to be seen how well he'll be able to refine his offensive skills at hockey's top level.