Sabres' Will Borgen: Named to U.S. Olympic squad
Borgen will represent the U.S. at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang.
Borgen is one of four Olympians who are still currently playing in the NCAA. Drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 draft, the 21-year-old Minnesota native has scored eight points in 17 games for St. Cloud State. The 6-foot-2 defenseman previously represented his country at the World Juniors in 2016, notching three assists in seven games en route to a bronze medal finish. The U.S. will open their Olympics on Feb. 14 against Slovenia, and this is a great opportunity for Borgen to develop and gain experience.
