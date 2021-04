Borgen (forearm) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Devils, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Borgen skated Monday, and interim coach Don Granato said the team should have a better idea of his timeline after Borgen's evaluation Monday evening. The 24-year-old defenseman played just four games before getting hurt, but injuries on Buffalo's blue line could open the door for Borgen to play more once he's healthy.