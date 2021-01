Borgen is starting the season on the taxi squad.

Borgen played four games for the Sabres during the 2018-19 season. He didn't make a single appearance in 2019-20 at the NHL level, instead he scored 11 points in 61 games for AHL Rochester. Being on the taxi squad means he could find himself in a handful of games for the Sabres, but he likely won't have much fantasy value in most leagues.