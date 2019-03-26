Sabres' Will Borgen: Promoted from minors
Borgen was recalled from AHL Rochester on Tuesday.
Even with injuries to Zach Bogosian (lower body), Matt Hunwick (upper body) and Jake McCabe (undisclosed), Borgen will likely still be watching from the press box versus the Senators, but could get a chance at making his NHL debut before the end of the season. In 66 minor-league contests, the 22-year-old recorded two goals, 10 helpers and 50 PIM.
