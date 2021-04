Borgen (forearm) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the Sabres' lineup Thursday versus Boston, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Borgen has been sidelined since late February after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured right forearm, but he'll finally return to the lineup Thursday, skating on Buffalo's third pairing versus the Bruins. He's gone scoreless through four top-level appearances this season.