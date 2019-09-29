Sabres' Will Borgen: Sent to minors
Borgen has been assigned to AHL Rochester.
Borgen got a taste of NHL action late last season, when he appeared in four contests for the Sabres. The 2015 fourth round selection was hard pressed to crack the opening lineup, but there's potential for him to be called up later in the campaign. He will look to continue his development in his second full season in Rochester, after posting 14 points in 71 games last year.
