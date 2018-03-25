Sabres' Will Borgen: Signs deal with Buffalo

Borgen inked a three-year, entry-level with the Sabres and will report to AHL Rochester.

The 21-year-old blueliner played at the collegiate level for St. Cloud State and was a member of the U.S. Olympic team during the 2018 Winter Games. Borgen was drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL draft and totaled 41 points in 106 games in college.