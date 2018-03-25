Sabres' Will Borgen: Signs deal with Buffalo
Borgen inked a three-year, entry-level with the Sabres and will report to AHL Rochester.
The 21-year-old blueliner played at the collegiate level for St. Cloud State and was a member of the U.S. Olympic team during the 2018 Winter Games. Borgen was drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL draft and totaled 41 points in 106 games in college.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...