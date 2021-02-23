Borgen underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured right forearm and will require 6-to-8 weeks of recovery.

Borgen has played in four games this season, and he was potentially going to be needed more often following news that Jake McCabe (knee) is out for the season. However, the 24-year-old defenseman will now be out until April at the earliest, leaving the Sabres shorthanded on the blue line. Henri Jokiharju and Brandon Davidson should both see increased duties for the time being.