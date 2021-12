Butcher scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Capitals.

The 26-year-old blueliner gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead early in the second period, but the club couldn't make it stick. Butcher's tally was his first of the season, not surprising for a player who's never scored more than five goals in a campaign, but he has a disappointing three points through his first 20 games as a Sabre.