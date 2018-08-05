Sabres' Yannick Veilleux: Earns minor-league deal with Rochester
Veilleux has signed a one-year, minor-league deal with AHL Rochester.
Veilleux only managed seven points against a minus-12 rating over 52 games for AHL Laval last season. Between that factoid and the Sabres stuffing their organization with premier point-packing producers this offseason, the winger will be hard-pressed to garner an NHL deal with the Swords unless injuries threaten the club in a major way during the regular season.
