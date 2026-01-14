Jones was loaned to AHL Rochester on Wednesday.

After serving as a healthy scratch for the Sabres over the team's last two contests, Jones will return to the AHL ahead of Rochester's home game Wednesday. Despite being called up by Buffalo on multiple occasions this season, the 25-year-old blueliner still leads the Americans in points with 32 across 28 games. While his first taste of NHL action this season has yet to arrive, the Sabres have shown interest in giving Jones a shot, which could lead to another call-up in the near future.