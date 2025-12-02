Benson dished out two assists in Monday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Benson recorded his second multi-assist effort of the season Monday with the secondary helper on Josh Norris' goal in the first period before he later slid the primary assist to Norris for his tally in the third. Overall, Benson has 11 assists and 21 shots on goal through 13 games this season. While he's yet to find the back of the net this season, the 20-year-old winger currently finds himself alongside two of the team's best goal scorers, Norris and Tage Thompson, on the top line. Benson has recorded an assist in over half of the games he's played this season and is a solid streaming option in fantasy when healthy. Look for the promising winger to challenge for a new career high in points this season if he can surpass the 30 tallies he had in the 2023-24 campaign.