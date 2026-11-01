Benson logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added four shots on net and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Benson has two goals and five helpers during a four-game point streak. The 21-year-old forward is finding success on the top line, and he's also helped to spark Tage Thompson's offense during the Sabres' three-game winning streak. Benson is up to two goals, 11 helpers, 33 shots on net, 18 hits, 12 PIM, eight blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 14 appearances this season.