Benson (lower body) was taken off injured reserve and is expected to play Friday in Winnipeg, according to Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

This will be Benson's seventh game of the season. Buffalo coach Don Granato wants to see how productive he can be over the next three games before deciding whether to burn a year on his entry-level contract, or to send him back to the WHL, before his 10th game. Benson has two assists thus far. He will replace Lukas Rousek on the roster with Rousek becoming the 13th forward.